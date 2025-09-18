Khanaspur survey camp ends with hands-on training and community clean drive

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):The Department of Civil Engineering at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) concluded a successful 12-day Field Survey Camp in Khanaspur, Ayubia, providing practical training to 75 students and engaging the local community in an environmental clean-up drive on the final day.

The camp, held for students of Batch Fall 2022 and 2023, was overseen by Dr Engr. Nisar Ali Khan, Assistant Professor and In-charge of Field Survey Camp. Over the course of the program, 75 students and 15 faculty and staff members took part in intensive field activities designed to bridge classroom theory and real-world practice.

Participants received hands-on instruction in modern surveying techniques, field data collection and site problem-solving in a challenging mountainous environment.

The primary goal was to equip our students with the practical skills and confidence needed for professional fieldwork, said Engr Nisar Ali, adding that working in Khanaspur allowed students to apply surveying principles in real conditions, enhancing their technical competence and teamwork under experienced faculty supervision.

Beyond technical training, the camp emphasized environmental stewardship and community engagement. On the final day, students, faculty and local leaders launched a clean-up drive campaign across Khanaspur.

The event drew local dignitaries, including Mubashir Hussain Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Human Rights Hazara Division, Abbottabad, and Waqas Ahmed, Head of the Local Union Council, who joined students in efforts to raise awareness about preserving the natural landscape.

The campaign targeted litter hotspots frequented by residents and tourists, distributing informational materials and performing coordinated clean-up activities.

Organizers framed the clean drive as an extension of the department’s broader mission to foster socially responsible engineers.

The initiative aimed to highlight the connection between sound civil practice and sustainable community development.

Participants noted positive reactions from local residents and visitors and local leaders praised the students’ initiative as a constructive example of university-community partnership.

The camp combined technical instruction with soft-skill development, including teamwork, site communication and leadership.

Faculty members conducted supervised exercises in topographic mapping, leveling, traverse surveying and the use of total stations and GPS equipment. Students were evaluated through practical tasks and field reports, ensuring measurable learning outcomes.

The Department of Civil Engineering reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence, hands-on learning and civic responsibility. Plans are underway to continue similar field programs that integrate technical training with community-focused projects, reinforcing IIUI’s role in preparing professionally capable and socially conscious graduates.