Khalid Maqbool to demand new census on completion of 5 years

HYDERABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, and Chairman Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said, his party would demand a renewed population census on completion of the 5 year gap after the previous census.

He said this while talking to the media at an event at Hyderabad Institute for Technology and Management Sciences on Monday.

Responding to a question about the possibility for enactment of the 27th constitutional amendment, the minister said his political party would review what the proposed amendment offered for urban areas of Sindh before making any decision.

Commenting on the issue of creation of new provinces, Siddiqui explained his party’s point of view that provinces like divisions and districts were administrative units.

He alleged the colonial rules for giving an ethnic colour to the provinces which should rather had been created purely on administrative grounds.

The minister said the relevance of academic degrees as compared to skills and competence was gradually decreasing as more and more employers were hiring skilled and trained workers instead of those who only possessed degrees.

Earlier, the institute’s rector Prof Saeeduddin also expressed his views at the event which was marked to celebrate the completion of the first academic year of the campus.