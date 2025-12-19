Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui inaugurates NBF–NIPA book shop, attends Urdu Mushaira

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday inaugurated a book shop at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Karachi in collaboration with the National Book Foundation (NBF) and also attended an Urdu Mushaira titled Sham-e-Adab.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister stressed the importance of language and literature, saying that society had gradually drifted away from the Urdu language. He said the initiative, launched in coordination with the National Book Foundation, aimed to revive this neglected literary heritage. “Books are not just letters written on paper; every human being is a story,” he remarked.

On the occasion,Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also presided over the launching ceremony of the book CSS Criminology, authored by Noor Ali. He met the author and appreciated his academic contribution, particularly for students preparing for competitive examinations and researchers in the field of criminology.

Director General NIPA Dr. Saif Ur Rehman, while addressing the ceremony, said the establishment of the book shop would provide immediate access to quality academic resources for participants. He added that the collaboration between NIPA and the National Book Foundation had strengthened the learning environment, encouraged a culture of reading, and promoted research-oriented thinking.

Several senators and senior government officials were also present and appreciated the initiative.

Later in the evening, an Urdu Mushaira was held to celebrate Urdu literature, with Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui attending as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he said that mushairas were a true reflection of the Urdu language and that their real beauty lay in the expression of poets.

Renowned poets including Sahar Ansari, who presided over the session, Anwar Shaor, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Shadab Ahsani, Khalid Irfan, Khalid Moin, and Abdul Rehman Momin recited their poetry, while the event was moderated by Ambreen Haseeb Ambar.

Participants described the initiative as an important step toward promoting reading habits and preserving literary traditions, expressing hope that the NBF – NIPA Book Shop would serve as a knowledge hub for students, researchers, and literature enthusiasts.