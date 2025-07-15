Khairpur Police Crack Down on Drug Dealers, Arrest 4 Suspects, Seize Narcotics & Arms

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jul 15 (APP):Khairpur Police have launched a major crackdown on drug dealers and individuals possessing illegal arms so far four suspects have been arrested, including Qurban Ali Rajpar, Yasin Jafari, Saddam Jafari, and Tasabum Reza alias Nang Chandio.

According to Khairpur Police Spokesperson on Tuesday, the police seized 4.5 liters of country-made liquor, two pistols, bullets, and 1500 grams of charas from the suspects. Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals.

The operation was carried out by the Khairpur Police under the supervision of SSP Khairpur Hassan Sardar Niazi, who has directed the police teams to continue their efforts against drug dealers and those possessing illegal arms. The SSP also appreciated the police teams for their excellent work.