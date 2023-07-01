Kh Asif inaugurates martyrs memorial ‘Wall of Sialkot’

SIALKOT, Jul 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif inaugurated a memorial, Wall of Sialkot, here on Saturday, which has been constructed to remember and pay respects to the brave martyrs of Pakistan Army, who received Nishan-e-Haider.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan, Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal, former mayor Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar were also present.

Talking to the media, Kh Asif said the martyrs were guarantors of survival and security of the country and the nation, and living nations respect and protect the memorials of their martyrs, and those nations which forget their martyrs find it hard to survive among the comity of nations.

The minister said the purpose of associating the Wall to Sialkot with those who received Nishan-e-Haider was to make the new generation aware of the benefactors of the nation and to pay homage to the martyrs and their families.

DC Adnan Mehmood Awan said seeing devotion and love of citizens towards the army, the ‘Wall of Sialkot’ was associated with the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, and now it was a responsibility of citizens to protect the monument.