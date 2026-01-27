Keamari Police claim major successes against crime over past two months

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 27 (APP):Keamari district police have recorded significant successes in their ongoing crackdown on criminal elements over the past two months, arresting hundreds of suspects and recovering large quantities of illegal weapons, stolen property, and narcotics.

According to SSP Keamari on Tuesday, Keamari police arrested a total of 950 suspects during the period. In 23 separate police encounters, 13 hardened and habitual criminals were killed, while 18 others were arrested in injured condition.

During these operations, police also recovered 105 pistols along with ammunition, as well as stolen motorcycles and snatched mobile phones.

As part of the district’s intensified anti-narcotics campaign, Keamari police seized more than 200 kilograms of drugs. The recovered contraband included 170 kilograms of hashish, 23 kilograms of ice (crystal meth), 5 kilograms of weed, 1 kilogram of heroin powder, 1 kilogram of crystal, and over 300 bottles of foreign liquor.

In addition, action against the manufacture and sale of gutka and mawa led to raids on several factories and kiosks, resulting in the seizure of more than one and a half tons of hazardous gutka and mawa. The seized material is estimated to be worth millions of rupees.

Police officials said operations against criminal and narcotics networks will continue to ensure improved law and order in the district.