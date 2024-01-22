KE directed to resolve public complaints, pending cases

KARACHI, Jan 22 (APP):The Regional Office of Wafaqi Mohtasib Karachi on Monday directed K-Electric to properly activate its Integrated Business Centres (IBCs) to resolve complaints of the general public.

The Senior Advisor, Regional Office of Wafaqi Mohtasib Karachi, Syed Anwar Haider in a meeting with the K-Electric Executive Director, Director and senior officers while reviewing the implementation of orders of Wafaqi Mohtasib and complaints of the general public at the Regional office, said that KE must activate it IBCs to provide relief to its customers.

He said that approximately 100 cases were pending with the power-entity and those needed implementation.

While stressing the need for implementation reports by KE, he said that the reports could be shared with the regional mohtasib office through an online system.

He said that KE customers faced problems, which must be resolved.

KE representatives on the occasion, assured the Senior Advisor of their full cooperation in resolving the problems of the people and appreciated the efforts of the regional office of wafaqi mohtasib in this regard.