Katcha areas cleared of dacoits after successful operation: CM

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that Katcha areas had been cleared of dacoits following a successful multi-agency operation, restoring the writ of the state in the riverine regions of Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the CM said more than 500 outlaws surrendered during the operation, including 342 in Rajanpur and 200 in Rahim Yar Khan, among them several high-profile gang leaders.

The chief minister congratulated the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers, Punjab and Sindh police, Counter Terrorism Department Punjab and Special Branch for completing the six-week operation without any loss of life among security personnel.

She said heavy weapons, including rocket launchers, machine guns, pistols, ammunition and hand grenades, were recovered during the crackdown. She added that no incidents of kidnapping for ransom or honey-trap crimes had been reported in the area over the past 45 days.

CM Maryam Nawaz also announced a comprehensive development package for the Katcha region, saying that schools, colleges, hospitals, technical institutes and transport facilities would be established. Farmers would be supported through land provision and agricultural schemes, while special incentives would be offered to doctors and teachers serving in the area. Employment opportunities would also be expanded through technical education centres.

The chief minister said a three-member high-level committee headed by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had been constituted to oversee the Katcha Area Development Programme. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring lasting peace, fair trials for surrendered criminals and long-term socio-economic uplift of the region.