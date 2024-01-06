Kashmiris will not give up their right to self-determination: Ali Raza Syed

MIRPUR ( AJK):, Jan 06 (APP): Brussals-based Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed has said that Kashmiris would not give up their right to self-determination promised by the international community.

In a statement issued from Brussels on the Right to Self Determination Day observed on January 5, the Chairman KC-EU said, the UN resolution on January 5, 1949 provides a base for settlement of the Kashmir dispute while India’s adverse attitude had been an obstacle to settlement of the Kashmir dispute. It is unfortunate that the world body has also failed to implement its resolutions, resulting in the continued sufferings of the Kashmiri people. The UN Security Council’s resolution calls for an internationally supervised plebiscite in the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said and added that the State of Jammu and Kashmir was to obtain independence in August 1947 under the partition formula but Indian forces illegally captured two third of the territories of Jammu and Kashmir in October 1947.

Ali Raza Syed added that peace in South Asia was connected with the settlement of Kashmir conflict. The region will not witness of the peace and prosperity until the resolution of this issue, he underlined.

He said, all of the Indian acts including constant occupation, genocide of Kashmiris, extra judicial killings of the innocent people, revocation of special status and merging Jammu and Kashmir into its federal territory in August 2019 and modifying domicile rules in the occupied Kashmir are illegal and inhuman.

Ali Raza said, the Indian occupation should be ended and people of whole region of Jammu and Kashmiris should decide about their political future under UN resolutions freely.

The Chairman KC-EU further said that India was continually committing worst state terrorism for the last 76 years to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. It has given its troops, police, military and paramilitary forces the unchecked powers to commit atrocities on people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir seeking their United Nations-recognized right to self-determination, he expressed.

He called upon the United Nations Security Council to implement its resolutions on the Kashmir dispute, particularly the resolution of 1949 emphasizing on plebiscite in the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir.