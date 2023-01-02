Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day on January 5

MIRPUR (AJK): Jan 02 (APP)::The Jammu & Kashmir people living on both sides of the line of control and rest of the world will observe the Right to Self-Determination Day on Thursday (Jan 5) with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle with full vigor till the achievement of their legitimate right through implementation of the U.N resolutions, it was officially said.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, the public rallies, besides special gatherings and processions, in all nine district headquarters of the liberated territory would be the hallmark of the day.

The special public meetings would highlight the importance of early grant of the right to self-determination to Jammu Kashmir people – which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last 75 years, an AJK government spokesman told APP here Monday.

Speakers in these meetings would reiterate Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they (Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for right to self determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal.

They would particularly highlight the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of the birth right to self determination to Kashmiris without further delay.

The right to self-determination day reiterates the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged U.N resolutions, passed by the Security Council this day – January 05, 1949.

“It would be once again declared by the Kashmiris before the world, through the special meetings at both sides of the line of control and rest of the world that the Kashmir problem should be resolved only in accordance with the United Nations resolutions – and no solution of the lingering global dispute sans the aspirations of the Kashmiris would be acceptable to them (Jammu Kashmir people)”, said sources of National Events Organising Committee (NEOC), the major organizer of the scheduled special meetings to be held on January 5 in Mirpur district.

In Mirpur, a huge right to self-determination day rally of the people of all walks of life will be held at District Court premises at 10.00 in the morning.

The procession will be taken out which will later converged into the special ceremony at central Shaheed chowk in the city under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee.