Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

MIRPUR ( AJK): Jan 02 (APP): Reminding the United Nations for early implementation of its January 5, 1949 resolutions for the settlement of the Kashmir issue without further delay, the Jammu and Kashmir people living on both sides of the line of control in the state and the rest of the world will observe Right of Self-determination Day on Friday, January 5, with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle with full vigor till the achievement of their legitimate right of self-determination through implementation of the U.N. resolutions, official sources said.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, public rallies, besides special gatherings and processions, in all nine district headquarters of the liberated territory would be the hallmark of the day. The special meetings would highlight the importance of early grant of the right of self-determination to Jammu and Kashmir people, which has been suppressed and denied by India for over the last 76 years, an AJK government source told APP here Tuesday.

Speakers in these meetings would reiterate Kashmir’s just and principled stance before the world that they (the Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for the right of self-determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal. They would particularly highlight the reality of the earnest demand for early grant of the birthright of self-determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which has been denied by India for over 76 years because of her traditional hostile and stubborn attitude.

The Right of Self-Determination Day reiterates the long-cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birthright to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally acknowledged U.N. resolutions passed by the Security Council of the World Body on January 5, 1949.

“It would be once again declared by the Kashmiris before the world, through the special meetings at both sides of the line of control and the rest of the world, that the Kashmir problem should be resolved only by the United Nations resolutions, and no solution of the lingering global dispute sans the aspirations of the Kashmiris would be acceptable to them (the Jammu Kashmir people),” said National Events Organising Committee (NEOC) sources, the major organizer of the scheduled special meetings to be held on January 5 to observe the right of self-determination day in Mirpur district.

In Mirpur, a big Right of Self-Determination Day rally of people of all walks of life will be held at the premises of the District Court at 10 a.m. The procession will be taken out, which will later converge into the special ceremony at central Shaheed Chowk in the city under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee.

Speakers representing all sections of life, including political, social, private, and public sector employees, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students, and the business community, will highlight the importance of the day and remind UNO of the early implementation of its resolutions to pave the way for an early peaceful settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir issue in line with the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.