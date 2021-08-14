Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

MIRPUR (AJK): , Aug 14 (APP):Kashmiris inhibiting across the world including Pakistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir will observe India’s Independence Day on August 15 (Sunday) as black day to express complete dissociation from India and extreme indignation and hatred against the Indian imperialism for forcibly continuing her (India) unlawful occupation over their motherland since last 74 years.

Call for observing the Indian Independence Day as black day coupled with complete strike has been given by Kashmiris true representative organization All Parties Hurriyat Conference and all other freedom-loving organizations at both sides of the line of control and backed by AJK government to apprise the external world of their feelings against India and the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in the larger interest of establishment of everlasting and durable peace in South Asia.

Anti-India rallies will be held and protest processions be will be taken out in all small and major cities and towns in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

All shops and business centers will remain close and traffic will stay off the roads to observe the Indian Independence Day as Black day. Participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around their arms and heads to express hatred against India.

Black flags will be hoisted atop the buildings by the protesting Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC against the continued Indian atrocities including the 13th martyrdom anniversary of eminent Kashmiri leaders Sheikh Abdul Aziz and scores of others by the Indian occupying troops during their march for Srinagar from Muzaffarbabad on August 11 in year 2008 besides dozens of those valiant sons of the soil, who laid down their lives in Srinagar and occupied Kashmir valley during last regular fights against the forcible Indian rule over their motherland.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be stated and processions brought out in all small and major cities including AJK’s capital city of Muzzaferabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Havaili, Hattiyan, Palandri, Rawalakot and Neelam valley by the people belonging to walks of life to reiterate severe hatred against the Indian imperialism.

In their addresses to the scheduled rallies, speakers will highlight the Kashmiris continued feelings of severe hatred against India besides vehemently condemning the continued forcible Indian occupation over bulk of Kashmir at the might of her over a million of her occupational armed military and para-military forces in the state particularly since sinister Unilateral Indian Act of Aug 05, 2019 scrapping special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed occupied Himalayan state through abrogating article 370 and

35-A of India ‘s own constitution.

Speakers, organizers will call upon the world community and international organizations and human rights groups including United Nations to perform their due

role to get the Kashmir issue resolved without further loss of time through the ongoing composite dialogue process between Pakistan and India to ensure early grant of right

of self determination to Kashmiris.

In Mirpur, the Indian independence day will be observed as black day to condemned continued Indian occupation of bulk of the Jammu & Kashmir state besides the escalated human rights abuses by the Indian occupying forces in the held valley.

Major protest rally to observe the Indian Independence day as black day will be held at the District Courts premises at 10.00 in the morning. National Events Organizing Committee has given final shape to observe Indian independence day as black day with the coordination of various public representative organizations representing the people of all walks of life.