Kashmiris’ self-determination drive cannot be crushed: Mushaal

RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP):Mushaal Hussein Malik, Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, said on Sunday that her husband remained resolute in the face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, insisting that the Kashmiris’ struggle for the right to self-determination could not be suppressed.

Speaking to traders and residents during a public outreach campaign in Rawalpindi’s Kalan Bazaar and Purana Qila areas, she said the movement for Yasin Malik’s release had taken an unprecedented grassroots turn, shifting to streets, neighbourhoods and marketplaces from formal political platforms. She described the approach as evidence of widening public support for the Kashmir cause.

Mushaal Malik said Rawalpindi carried symbolic significance because of its association with Pakistan’s Armed Forces, adding that this was among the reasons the city featured prominently in the campaign.

She said Kashmir was a land shaped by decades of sacrifice and that its freedom movement would continue despite sustained pressure.

Referring to her husband’s case, she said a key court hearing was scheduled for January 28 and that international attention was focused on the outcome. Yasin Malik, a prominent Kashmiri separatist leader, remains imprisoned in India.

Mushaal Malik accused Indian Prime Minister Modi and intelligence agency of destabilising the region. She criticised what she termed Hindutva-driven policies, saying they posed risks to regional and global peace.

The campaign, titled “Street Fighter”, began in Lahore last year before moving to Karachi and then Rawalpindi, organisers said. Its stated aim is to raise international awareness of alleged human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Addressing conditions in the disputed territory, Mushaal Malik alleged abuses against civilians, including women, enforced disappearances and curbs on religious life, and said international silence was enabling continued injustice.

The event was attended by representatives of local trader bodies and large numbers of residents, who expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, paid tribute to those killed in the conflict and chanted slogans backing Kashmir’s right to self-determination.