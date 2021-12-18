Kashmiris observe death anniversary of Ch. Ghulam Abbas with due solemnity

MIRPUR (AJK): , Dec 18 (APP):The 54th death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader, Raees-ul-Ahrar Choudhary Ghulam Abbas was observed throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday.

The day was dawn with special prayers for the departed soul of great Kashmiri leader, at his mazar at Faizabad Rawalpindi. Special prayers were also offered for the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and success of Kashmir liberation struggle.

The AJK leaders including several cabinet ministers visited the mazar, laid the wreath and offered Fateha for the departed soul of Choudhary Ghulam Abbas. Large large number of people also visited the mazar and paid tributes to the services rendered by renowned Kashmir leader.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons on the occasion, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Qayyum Niazi said that India was engaged to change the demography of the state to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He urged for more effective role to ensure early peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue in view of the present changing scenario at international level.

He said Kashmiris in IIOJK were still under continued lockdown in bulk of Muslim majority Kashmir valley as India had made the lives of the Kashmiri people more miserable but completely failed to crush their indigenous liberation movement launched by the Kashmiri people for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He welcomed the recent resolution passed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir and called for intensifying more efforts to support the Kashmiri people’s right to self determination.

Paying tributes to late Kashmiri leader Choudhary Ghulam Abbas to his national and democratic services the AJK leaders said he was a great supporter of democratic vision and devoted his whole life for the promotion of democracy and democratic values in the State.