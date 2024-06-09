Kashmiris highlight Kashmir issue during EU Parliament election campaign

MIRPUR, Jun 09 (APP): The European–based Kashmiri Diaspora community will continue to highlight the significance of the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue at each relevant forum with full vigour to invite the due role of peace and freedom loving nations across the globe towards the urgency of an early peaceful solution of the much delayed issue, said Ali Raza Syed, Brussels-based Chairman of the Kashmir Council (European Union).

In a statement reaching here on Sunday, Ali Raza Syed said, “We have tried to highlight the issue of Kashmir, especially the human rights violations against the oppressed Kashmiris by Indian occupying forces in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, during the recent election campaign of the European Parliament.”.

The voting process for the election of new members of the parliament of the countries associated with the European Union began on June 6 and will end on June 9.

Ali Raza Syed said that during the election campaign of the European Parliament, we had meetings with the leaders of various political parties, important European personalities and especially the candidates actively participating in the elections and informed them about the background of the Kashmir issue and the current situation in occupied Kashmir.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU said that we have told various European circles, especially the expected members of the European Parliament, that the Kashmir problem is a globally recognized issue that has been pending for the last seven and a half decades on the United Nations agenda. Also, the current situation in Occupied Kashmir is very dire, as India has deployed 800,000 troops there, who are oppressing the people by using black laws.

The Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU said that we have told several European personalities and European Parliament candidates that India is claiming democracy on the one hand but, on the other hand, oppressing Kashmiris and suppressing their democratic rights for more than seven decades. Since August 2019, since India abolished the special status of Kashmir and divided Occupied Kashmir by changing the domicile laws, New Delhi is trying to eliminate the identity of Kashmiris and change the proportion of the population of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed expressed hope that the new European Parliament, especially the new parliamentarians who have love and compassion for humanity, will understand the rights of Kashmiris and play their role to stop the violation of Kashmiris’ rights.

Ali Raza Syed said that humanitarian circles in Europe do not ignore human rights issues, and we will highlight the rights of the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir to the newly elected European parliamentarians who have humanitarian sympathy.

Human rights violations are continuing on a large scale in Occupied Kashmir, and it is the responsibility of the international community to stop these violations. European institutions, including the European Parliament, will play an important role in this regard.

Ali Raza said that Kashmiris should get their rights. Injustices against them should end and a plebiscite should be conducted in the whole of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations under international supervision so that Kashmiris can live a peaceful and prosperous life by deciding their own political future in a free atmosphere.