Kashmiri Solidarity Day observed in Brussels

MIRPUR-AJK, Feb 05 (APP): The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Brussels, Belgium with a candlelight vigil on Sunday evening to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The event was organized by the Kashmir Council EU, a Brussels-based organization that advocates for the rights of Kashmiris.

In a statement, Kashmir Council EU Chairman Ali Raza Syed said that the vigil was a show of solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their struggle for self-determination.

He said that the Kashmir issue is a humanitarian crisis and that the international community must take action to ensure that the Kashmiri people can exercise their right to self-determination.

He further said that the Kashmir Council EU will continue to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue and support the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

Speakers at the event highlighted the plight of Kashmiris under Indian occupation and called for an end to the violence and human rights abuses that have been taking place in Kashmir for decades.

APP/ahr

/378