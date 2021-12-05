Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez shifted to Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail

MIRPUR (AJK): Dec 05 (APP):In IIOJK, Indian occupational forces have shifted illustrious Kashmiri human rights activist to Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail under 3-week judicial custody.

According to a report on Sunday, Khurram Parvez who was allegedly associated with the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), has been sent to 3-week judicial custody and shifted to Tihar jail.

Parvez was arrested on November 22, by the Indian notorious investigation agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) from his residence in Srinagar under case FIR No.30/2021/NIA/DLI dated 06/11/2021 us 120B/121A 17, 18, 18B, 38,40/ UAP.

The NIA had also conducted a raid at the office of JKCCS in occupied Srinagar and had also seized mobile phones, laptop and some books from Parvez’s house.