Kashmiri diaspora pays tributes to martyred leaders Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru in Brussels

MIRPUR, Feb 11 (APP):The Kashmiri participants of a gathering in Brussels have paid rich tributes to the great Kashmiri martyrs Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru for the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the liberation of the Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation.
The event was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) at its central secretariat in connection with the martyrdom anniversaries of these two martyrs, according to a message reaching and released to the media here on Sunday.
Beside the Chairman Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed, Dr. Manzoor Zahoor, Khalid Joshi, Sardar Mahmood Qabal, Sardar Sadiq, Rao Mustajab, Sardar Zaheer Zahid, Shiraz Raj, Faisal Rizvi, Imran Saqib, Hafiz Aneeb Rashid, Nadeem Butt, Zahidshah, Chaudhry Nasir, Shazia Aslam, Raja Abdaqayyum, and Meher Nadeem were also among the participants of the gathering.
Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observe the martyrdom anniversary of noted Kashmiri figure Muhammad Afzal Guru on February 9 every year. He was hanged and buried at New Delhi’s Tehar prison by the Indian authorities on February 9, 2013.
The prominent Kashmiri liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, was also hanged and buried in Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984, for his leading role in Kashmir’s liberation struggle.

