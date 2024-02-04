Kashmir solidarity walk held

RAWALPINDI, Feb 04 (APP): A “Kashmir Solidarity Walk” was organized at Women’s University RWU, Rawalpindi, in which a large number of students, teachers and administrative staff participated.

A discussion about Kashmir was also held on this occasion.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen, who was the chief guest spoke about the ongoing atrocities of the Indian troops in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides throwing light on the background of the Kashmir dispute.

He said despite all the military aggression of India, the morale of the Kashmiris is high and they will continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen said Pakistan is an important party to the Kashmir dispute, which is advocating the right to self-determination of Kashmiris at the international level. He said the people of Kashmir are extremely grateful to Pakistan for its moral, political and diplomatic support.

Vice Chancellor of the University Dr Anila Kamal, while explaining the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, said people of Pakistan are standing side by side with their brothers and sisters of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.