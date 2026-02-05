Kashmir solidarity day rally held

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Feb 05 (APP):A rally and walk were organized by the district administration Gujrat on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally started from the Deputy Commissioner Office and passed through various roads of the city before concluding at the Assistant Commissioner Office Gujrat. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Waqas Safdar Sikandari and Member Provincial Assembly Syed Madad Ali Shah led the rally.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Syed Ata-ul-Munim, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zafar Abbas, District Officer Population Umar Farooq, Medical Superintendent Dr. Ghamkhawar Hussain Shah, along with officers from various departments, participated in the event. Representatives of WASA, Rescue 1122, traders’ associations, civil society organizations and citizen groups also took part.

A large number of students, traders and citizens from different walks of life participated in the rally. Participants carried banners and placards bearing slogans in support of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and against Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

Addressing the participants, speakers said that the Pakistani nation stands firmly with the Kashmiri people and will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support for their just struggle. They emphasized that the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day aims to convey a clear message to the international community to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

The rally concluded with a special prayer for national security and for the elevation of the ranks of Kashmiri martyrs.