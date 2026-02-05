Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with great enthusiasm, fervor in Larkana

- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Feb 05 (APP):On behalf of the district administration, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with great enthusiasm and fervor in Larkana city on 05 February. In this connection, a rally titled “Kashmir Solidarity” was taken out from the office of the District Education Officer (Primary), Larkana. The rally passed through various routes of the city and concluded at the Larkano Press Club on Thursday.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Sharjeel Noor Channa, said that today’s rally has been organized on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day to express unity with our Kashmiri brothers, as Kashmiris are our brothers and sisters and are facing oppression and brutality by India.

They have been struggling for their right to self-determination and continue to draw the attention of the United Nations to grant them their due right so that they may breathe in a free environment. On this occasion, he said that, “we stand with our Kashmiri brothers, and until they achieve freedom, we will continue to support them and raise our voices against their struggle and the oppression being inflicted upon them.”

Chairman District Council Larkana, Ijaz Ahmed Leghari, said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised their voices for the rights of the Kashmiri people throughout their lives and highlighted this issue at every forum of the world, especially at the United Nations, demanding that Kashmiris be granted the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN-approved resolutions.

Vice Chairman District Council Asadullah Bhutto and other speakers also addressed the gathering, stating that we stand with the Kashmiri people in their struggle and will continue to raise our voices at all times against the oppression and brutality inflicted upon them. The day is not far when the Kashmiri people will achieve freedom.

The rally was attended by all district officers, including District Education Officer (DEO) Primary Larkana Anees u Rehman Jalbani, District Education Officer Secondary Abdul Rasheed Chandio, Municipal Commissioner Larkana, Scout Leader Nisar Ahmed Mugheri, teachers, students, journalists, representatives of civil society, and citizens from all walks of life.