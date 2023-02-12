Kashmir organization to protest against settlements in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, a refugee organization Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has announced to organize a protest rally in Muzaffarabad on 15th of February against the confiscation and demolition of citizens’ properties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian armed forces.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that United Nations Security Council member states and the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) should immediately stop all unconstitutional, undemocratic and inhumane actions of the Indian government in the IIOJK.

He stated that the protest would be organized on the call of the All Party Hurriyat Conference, adding that the people of Muzaffarabad would gather at Burhan Wani Chowk to organize a sit-in against the imperialist measures of Indian government in the IIOJK.

Vice Chairman Usman Ali Hashim said that India had adopted Israeli behavior by taking the lands of Kashmiri people in the name of anti-encroachments. “Narendra Modi gang uses heavy machinery as a weapon to demolish private properties and other structures, he said and added that Bharatiya Janata Party was evicting Kashmiri citizens from their lands through their forces, and under these circumstances, the role of the government of Azad Kashmir, political parties, religious parties and civil society, especially the youth had become very important.

He informed that the protest would be start at 9 am to draw the international community’s attention to Modi’s worst kinf of war crimes and appealed to the masses to join the protest and express solidarity with their brethren in IIOJK.