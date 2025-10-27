Kashmir is our lifeline, we stand with the people of Kashmir: Commissioner Hazara Division

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah on Monday said “Kashmir is our lifeline, and until the Kashmiri people achieve their right to self-determination, Pakistan will continue to stand by them”.

Addressing a dignified and spirited ceremony held in Abbottabad to mark Kashmir Black Day he said said October 27, 1947, marked a dark chapter in history when Indian forces unlawfully occupied Kashmir. He said, “Despite India’s continued human rights violations and acts of oppression, the resolve of the Kashmiri people remains unshaken. Their determination is a symbol of courage for the entire world.”

He added that recent Pakistan-India tensions have once again proven that the Pakistani nation is united and capable of facing any aggression with full strength. “We must convey to the international community that Kashmir is an inseparable part of Pakistan, and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will never go in vain,” he asserted.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Salim Akram, in his remarks, said that Kashmir Black Day reminds the world of the day when the freedom of the Kashmiri people was taken away.

He stressed that every Pakistani must act as the voice of Kashmir and continue to support their cause at every possible platform.

Various activities were presented to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, including student tableaux, national songs, speeches, and Kashmiri anthems.

Participants paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of Kashmiri freedom fighters, while a one-minute silence was observed in remembrance of the martyrs of Kashmir.

The ceremony concluded with a Kashmir Solidarity Walk led by the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner. Government officials, students, and citizens joined the walk, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans demanding Kashmir’s freedom and condemning Indian atrocities.

The air resounded with the passionate chants of “Kashmir Banega Pakistan”.