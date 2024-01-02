Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence reference in Brussels

MIRPUR ( AJK): , Jan 02 (APP) ::Participants of a condolence reference at the European Headquarters in Brussels paid rich tributes to the veteran Kashmir freedom movement leader late Prof. Nazir Ahmad Shawl for his meritorious lifetime services for the cause of Kashmir.

The condolence reference was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) at its secretariat in Brussels late Monday, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Among the personalities present on the occasion were Chairman Kashmir Council of Europe Ali Raza Syed, Minister of Economic Affairs of the Embassy of Pakistan Umar Hameed, local councillor Chaudhry Nasir, social personalities Farid Khan, Faisal Rizvi, Chaudhry Naseer, Malik Parvez, intellectuals and Journalists Rao Mustajab, Shiraz Raj, Hafiz Uneeb Rashid and Nadeem Butt and other important people Tariq Mehmood, Syed Aslam Shah, Syed Nasir Shah, Raja Abdul Qayyum and Mehr Nadeem.

Paying rich tribute to Professor Nazir Shawl for his struggle for the Kashmir cause, the participants of the reference said that the late Prof. Shawl will always be remembered for his participation in the freedom movement of Kashmir.

They said that late Nazir Shawl rendered self-sacrificing services for the cause of Kashmir till his death and especially played a significant role in the efforts to highlight the right to self-determination of Kashmiris at the international level.

Chairman Kashmir Council of Europe Ali Raza Syed said that the late Kashmiri leader Nazir Shawl spent his life in the struggle for the rights of Kashmiris and a just solution to the Kashmir problem. His death is a great loss for the Kashmir cause and today all Kashmiris are saddened by his passing away.

Expressing grief, he said that on this occasion, we express our condolences to all Kashmiris in general and his families in particular and assure them that we will keep the flag of Kashmir cause till a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.

On this occasion, Fateha (prayers) was offered for the late Professor Nazir Shawl.