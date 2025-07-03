Karim condemns terrorist attack near Phatak Mela in Bajaur

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 03 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan’s central senior leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim strongly condemned the terrorist attack near the Phatak Mela in Bajaur district.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the terrorists are trying to please their foreign masters by targeting innocent citizens and security forces.

He said that the officers and citizens who were martyred in the blast are our heroes whose sacrifices would not go in vain,

Chaudhry Naeem Karim expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Assistant Commissioner Naogai, Tehsildar and several innocent citizens as a result of the terrorist attack.

This heinous act of terrorism has exposed the brutal intentions of anti-national elements.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the officers and citizens martyred in the incident