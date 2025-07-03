HomeDomesticKarim condemns terrorist attack near Phatak Mela in Bajaur
Domestic

Karim condemns terrorist attack near Phatak Mela in Bajaur

21
- Advertisement -
QUETTA, Jul 03 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz  (PML-N) Balochistan’s central senior leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim strongly condemned the terrorist attack near the Phatak Mela in Bajaur district.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the terrorists are trying to please their foreign masters by targeting innocent citizens and security forces.
He said that the officers and citizens who were martyred in the blast are our heroes whose sacrifices would not go in vain,
Chaudhry Naeem Karim expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Assistant Commissioner Naogai, Tehsildar and several innocent citizens as a result of the terrorist attack.
This heinous act of terrorism has exposed the brutal intentions of anti-national elements.
He expressed his condolences to the families of the officers and citizens martyred in the incident
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan