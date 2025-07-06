Karbala guiding light for those stand firm for righteousness: Bilawal

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 06 (APP): Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Youm-e-Ashura reminds us of the eternal struggle between truth and falsehood, justice and tyranny.

The supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his family and companions at Karbala is a guiding light for all those who rise against oppression and stand firm for righteousness.

Chairman of PPP further said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) is not just a chapter in Islamic history it is the soul of our faith, a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and resistance against injustice. Karbala teaches us to never bow before cruelty, no matter how powerful it may seem.”

He urged the nation to observe Ashura with solemnity, dignity, and respect for all schools of thought, and to carry forward the message of unity and peace that lies at the heart of the sacrifice of Karbala. “Let us draw strength from the legacy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) to build a Pakistan free of injustice, sectarianism, and fear,” he added.