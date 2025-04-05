Karachi will receive good news about health sector from federal govt: Syed Mustafa Kamal

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Apr 05 (APP):The Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that Karachi will get good news pertaining to health from the federal government.

He said that they were working to improve health sector including Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and would have crackdown on wrong deeds.

While talking to media persons during his visit to Central Drugs Laboratory here, he said that they were going to liberalize medicines market.

The Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal said that he had done homework and working on improving things in the field of health.

He said that 70 percent of the people visited hospitals unnecessarily in the country due to non-availability of Basic Health Units (BHUs). He said that the people visited big hospitals even for the checkup of their BP.

Kamal said that they were working on telemedicine to provide relief to the people and the people would not have to visit hospitals for their minor health problems.

‘We are making policies, and they are in the process, which will provide relief to the people,’ he said.

Replying to a question regarding the health of the President Asif Ali Zardari, the Minister said that he prayed for his good health and recovery.

Answering a question about establishment of a hospital or trauma centre on Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway, he said that the Prime Minister would announce it soon.

In a query on his strained relations within his party, he said that the differences of opinion remained and misunderstandings could vanish and truth and facts would always win.

Speaking on circumstances of the city, he said that the situation had improved in Karachi, which had been in controversaries and bloodshed for 40 years.

Urging the Sindh government regarding accidents due to dumpers and heavy traffic in the city, he said that the provincial government should enact tough legislation against killing the people by heavy traffic.

He also called up the government to play its part to stop amendments and regulations to the laws of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to convert amenity plots into commercial use.

He was of the view that the new SBCA amendments would further destroy the city, which had already damaged.

On the occasion, he lauded and appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister, Energy Minister and Taskforce for decreasing the prices of electricity. He said that the federal government could make difficult decisions to provide relief to the people. He said that the decrease in electricity rates was not ideal but it was a great relief to the people.

Speaking on privatization, he said that KE was privatized but the people did not get any relief due to its monopoly. He said that there should be competitors in the energy market to end the monopoly of any company.