Karachi to host 35th National Games 2025: CM Murad

KARACHI, May 09 (APP):A high-level delegation of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here Friday to finalize preparations for the 35th National Games 2025.

The meeting, held at the CM House, marked a significant step toward promoting sports excellence and athlete development in the province.

The POA delegation was led by its President, Arif Saeed and included Senior Vice President Ms. Fatima Lahori, Secretary General Khalid Mehmood, and Sindh Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput. Also present were Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif and Sports Secretary Aleem Laghari. Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing preparations, logistics, and planning for the upcoming games.

CM Murad Shah officially announced that Karachi would host the 35th National Games from December 6 to 13, 2025.

He welcomed the opportunity, pledging full cooperation to ensure the games are organised in line with international standards. He directed all relevant departments to provide essential facilities to athletes, including training, medical care, transportation, and modern infrastructure.

In a major development, the CM announced the construction of a new swimming pool and the acquisition of modern electronic timing and scoring systems. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the POA, the Government of Sindh, and the Sindh Olympic Association to establish a coordinated framework for organizing the games.

“This initiative will be a milestone for athlete welfare and institutional coordination,” the CM said. He emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent and promoting broader interest in sports across the province.

POA President Arif Saeed briefed the Chief Minister on the history of the National Games and lauded the government’s commitment to their development. He noted that the upcoming event has already sparked fresh enthusiasm among athletes nationwide.

Both the Government and the POA reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing athlete performance and making the 35th National Games a landmark event in Pakistan’s sporting history.