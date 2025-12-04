Thursday, December 4, 2025
Domestic

Karachi hosts reception in honor of Int’l Qirrat Competition winners

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):Karachi has hosted a reception in honor of the winners of the International Qirrat Competition 2025.
The event, organized by the Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Department Sindh, was graced by Minister Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi.
Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Islamabad, Ahmed Nadeem Khan; Muhammad Mureed Rahimon, Secretary Auqaf Sindh; and DG R&R Religious Affairs Islamabad, Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, were also in attendance.
The dstinguished Qaris, who secured top positions in the competition, presented a soulful recitations of the Holy Quran. Their performances were met with enthusiastic applause from all participants.
In his remarks, Minister Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi welcomed the guests and lauded the Qaris for their outstanding performance.
Joint Secretary Ahmed Nadeem Khan expressed gratitude to the Sindh government for its support, noting that Pakistan successfully hosted the International Qirrat Competition for the first time. He added that the ministry aims to organize the competition again in the future.
