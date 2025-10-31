Karachi admin launches crackdown against roadsides encroachment

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 31 (APP):The Karachi administration has launched a crackdown on food and drink establishments operating on footpaths and roadsides.

In a three-day operation, 103 tea stalls, restaurants, and other establishments have been sealed, and their items also have been seized, said a statement on Friday.

Various cases have been registered, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed deputy commissioners to continue the operation and not to show leniency to anyone.

According to the detail as per deputy commissioner south’s report, in Civil Lines Sub-Division, two tea stalls near PIDC were sealed, and their items were impounded.

In the Garden Sub-Division, seven food and drink establishments were demolished, including Quetta Aisha Hotel, Agha Tea Hotel, two Tea Cafes near Trauma Center, and a Biryani Hotel near Trauma Center, and Shaheen Bakery.

In AramBagh Sub-Division, three establishments were sealed, including two Arif Mutton shops and one Mughal Mutton shop.

Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar’s report reports that 18 hotels and tea stalls were sealed in District East, and their items were seized.

These included Cafe Qadri, Naseeb Biryani and Peshawar Center, Malik Mahfooz Shirmal House, Baraq food, Quetta Ajwa Hotel, Allahwala Biryani and Peshawar, Agha Khattak Hotel, Cafe Darbar, Cafe Hashmi, Monty Shawarma, Quetta Bolan Hotel, Noom Food, Cafe Seven Eleven, Quetta Alamgir Hotel, Food Master, Balochi Dampaakht, and Shahzad Hotel/Quetta.

Additionally, Mehran Saji, Quetta Saji, and Bolan Saji were also sealed in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Sub-Division.

According to Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem’s report, eight food establishments were sealed in Liaquatabad Sub-Division, including Lahori Chhole, MashaAllah Fish Cutlet, and United Fast Food.

Food establishments and stalls at three supermarkets were also closed, and their items were impounded.

According to deputy commissioner central, 25 food establishments and stalls were sealed in Gulberg Sub-Division, including Baithak Hot and Roll, Town Ice Cream, and Fast Food, Chaman Ice Cream and Juice, Jamil Dairy, Pioneer Kebab House, Cafe Bhai Jan, Madni Peshawari Ice Cream and Juice Center, Pizza Loft, Super Burger, New Quetta Rahmat Hotel, Karachi Juice Center, Cafe Subhanallah, Quetta Arshi Hotel, H&H Burger, Hot and Roll Quetta Cafe.In North Nazimabad, several food establishments were sealed, including New Quetta Subhanallah Hotel, Haji Saleem Peshawar Center, Zain Mart, Kashif Foods, and Daniyal Bar BQ and Chinese.

According to the report, in Nazimabad, several food establishments were sealed, including New Quetta Bismillah Hotel, Zahid Jamalo Hotel, New Quetta Cafe Agha Hotel, Quetta MashaAllah Hotel, Quetta Bilal Hotel, Ghousia Sheermal, Fleming Girl, and Panchayat Hotel.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhatti reported that a hotel at Shan Chowrangi and an ice cream parlor at Korangi 2 1/2 were sealed, and their items were seized.

In Shah Faisal Town Sub-Division, several hotels were sealed, including MashaAllah Hotel, New Quetta Islamia Hotel, New Quetta Almubarak Hotel, and New Quetta Marhaba Hotel.

In Landhi, nine food establishments were sealed, including Ghazi Restaurant, Cafe Shaki Tea Point, Noorani Foods, Elahani Tea Point, Bholo Restaurant, and Zam Zam Tea Point.