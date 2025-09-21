Kamran Tessori pays brief visit to Chinese city Guangzhou

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Sep 21 (APP): Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori paid a brief visit to Guangzhou, China, where he was warmly received at the airport by Pakistan’s Consul General, Sardar Muhammad.

During the visit, the Consul General briefed the Governor regarding the facilities available at the consulate. He informed that a large number of Pakistanis are residing in Guangzhou, the majority of whom are engaged in import, export, and other business activities, while many Pakistani students are pursuing higher education at Chinese universities.

Governor Sindh appreciated the activities of the Pakistani community and the services rendered by the consulate.

At the conclusion of the visit, Consul General Sardar Muhammad saw off Governor Sindh at the airport. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori completed his China visit and departed for Pakistan.