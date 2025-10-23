Kallar Syedan teacher arrested for torturing student

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 23 (APP):The Kallar Syedan Police, in a swift action on Thursday, arrested a private schoolteacher for allegedly torturing a student for not memorising his lesson.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the case was registered on behalf of the police, after which the accused teacher was taken into custody. The contents of the First Information Report (FIR) stated that the teacher had subjected the student to torture for failing to remember his lesson.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said the suspect would be challaned with solid evidence to ensure he received due punishment. He emphasised that violence against children would not be tolerated under any circumstances, as it was a punishable offence with no justification whatsoever.

The spokesman reaffirmed that the Rawalpindi Police remained fully committed to protecting children’s rights and taking strict action against any form of corporal punishment.