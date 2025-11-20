Kalashnikov gang leader dies after police encounter; two sent behind bars: ICT Police

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday foiled a major criminal attempt in Tarnol area, where the ringleader of a notorious inter-provincial Kalashnikov gang was fatally injured during an armed encounter, while two of his accomplices were arrested injured.

An official told APP that the suspects wanted in more than 35 armed robberies across Taxila, Rawalpindi and Islamabad opened indiscriminate fire on a police team during routine checking.

He said a police officer received a direct bullet impact on his bulletproof jacket but remained safe due to timely protective measures, including body armor and helmet.

During the exchange of fire, two gang members were injured by bullets fired by their own accomplices and were taken into custody. The ringleader, Rehmat Khan, later succumbed to his injuries.

The official added that a Kalashnikov rifle, additional weapons, rounds, mobile phones and cash were recovered from the arrested suspects. A government vehicle also sustained damage due to the firing.

A search and combing operation is underway in the adjoining areas to trace the remaining accomplices involved in the gang’s activities.

ICT Police reaffirmed that ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property remains their top priority and that strict action will continue against armed gangs and habitual offenders across the federal capital./APP-rzr-mkz