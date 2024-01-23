Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for Kalash Valleys Development Authority

PESHAWAR, Jan 23 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, underscored the pivotal role the Board of Authority for the Kalash Valleys Development Authority (KVDA), which can play in propelling the Kalash Valleys of Chitral towards comprehensive development.

He said this during the board meeting held at the Department of Tourism on Tuesday.

The Caretaker Minister directed an expedited reinforcement of KVDA’s role to ensure the dual objectives of tourism promotion and safeguarding the pristine natural environment and culture of the Kalash Valleys.

Key deliberations encompassed the examination of KVDA’s financial affairs, the formulation of committees, staff availability, and field formation aspects. Director General KVDA, Minhasuddin, presented a comprehensive overview

of the authority’s progress, challenges, and proposed suggestions.

The meeting also featured an in-depth presentation on proposed rules and regulations addressing both developmental and non-developmental issues within the Kalash Valleys. Minister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel emphasized concerted efforts to harness existing resources for preserving the natural beauty and ecological equilibrium of the Kalash Valleys.

Discussions during the meeting centered on mitigating the environmental impact of tourism, waste management by principles, fostering eco-friendly attitudes among tourists, and ensuring the protection of the area’s biodiversity and architecture.

The Caretaker Minister highlighted the significance of preserving the valley’s natural environment, historical architecture, and unique culture. Measures were discussed to enhance KVDA’s role within the framework of existing laws, including proposed improvements.

Minister Kakakhel directed authorities to optimize available resources, conduct periodic reviews of decision progress, and ensure regular meetings for transparency and effective implementation.

He emphasized the activation of committees to facilitate mutual consultation, enabling the authority’s initiatives to move forward seamlessly.