Kaira highlights PPP’s commitment to consensus-driven politics

LAHORE, Jun 26 (APP): Former federal minister for Information and Broadcasting Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) commitment to consensus-driven politics rather than majoritarianism, stating that rulers fade from memory, but true leaders remain in the hearts of the people.

Addressing a seminar organized by the People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) Lahore Division at the Lahore High Court’s Conference Hall, Kaira lauded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts in uniting political forces, particularly during the debate on the 26th Constitutional Amendment. “Bilawal managed to bring all parties on board regarding the formation of a constitutional bench, though we initially advocated for constitutional courts,” he added.

The seminar was presided over by PLF Lahore Division President Shahid Abbas Advocate, and attended by prominent lawyers, politicians, and civil society members. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held in celebration of Benazir Bhutto’s birth anniversary, honouring her legacy as the “daughter of the East.”

Kaira paid rich tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, saying, “It was Bhutto Sahib who gave hope to a shattered nation during a time of deep political and national crisis.” He credited Benazir Bhutto for Pakistan’s missile advancements and recalled her role in forging the Charter of Democracy with political opponents, including Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking on national politics, he said, “When political parties are weakened, the country suffers. True leaders offer direction in such times.” Referring to PPP’s continued support for the democratic process, he added, “We have reservations on the federal budget, but we will not destabilize the government. National unity demands rising above political differences.”

Former Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsan Bhoon also addressed the gathering, praising the legacy of Shaheed Bhutto. “Pakistan’s defence and democratic systems are tied to the Bhutto vision. Chairman Bilawal has outshone adversaries diplomatically, while President Asif Ali Zardari strengthened parliament by devolving presidential powers,” he added.

Other speakers including Chaudhry Aslam Gul, Usman Malik, and Arshad Ansari echoed similar sentiments. Gul emphasized the resilience of Bhutto’s followers through political repression, while Malik stressed that “the return of Bhuttoism is the only way forward for Pakistan.” Ansari hailed the unmatched sacrifices of the Bhutto family, noting that “democracy today is indebted to Benazir Bhutto’s struggle.”

Among the attendees were Rana Jamil Manj, Rao Khalid Advocate, Naveedul Hassan, Bushra Malik, Agha Taqi Shah, Hamza Abbas, and many others from the legal and political community.

The seminar concluded with renewed pledges to uphold the vision of democracy, justice and constitutional supremacy, hallmarks of the PPP’s political legacy.