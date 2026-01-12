Kachehri Chowk remodeling project 44% complete, officials say

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 12 (APP):The Kachehri Chowk Remodelling Project in Rawalpindi has reached 44 percent completion, officials told Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak during an on-site inspection on Monday.

Officers of the relevant departments and the project team briefed the commissioner on overall progress. Construction at Iftikhar Janjua Chowk is 30 percent complete, at Kachehri Chowk 35 percent, and at the Jinnah Park underpass 35 percent, while retaining wall work has reached 91 percent and utility ducts 44 percent completion.

Engineer Khattak expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the work and directed that all construction activities adhere to the approved design and timeline. He called for daily monitoring, prompt identification of gaps, and immediate corrective action.

He stressed strict implementation of the traffic management plan, clear alternative routes and timely public awareness to minimise inconvenience. High-quality materials must be used for underground ducts, drainage and retaining walls, he added, warning that negligence would not be tolerated.

Regarding safety, he instructed the provision of protective equipment for workers, installation of signboards and barriers, and adherence to all necessary precautions. Cleanliness and discipline at the site, including prompt debris removal and maintenance of surrounding roads, were also emphasised.

Engineer Khattak directed departments to coordinate effectively and ensure the timely relocation and restoration of all utility services. He said the completed project would improve traffic flow, save citizens’ time, and transform Kachehri Chowk into a modern, safe, and aesthetically pleasing interchange, contributing to Rawalpindi’s overall development.