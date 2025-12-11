K-IV, water infrastructure projects to resolve city’s chronic water scarcity: Murad Shah

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 11 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said work on K-IV water infrastructure projects was progressing steadily and government is committed to fulfil citizens needs.

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting to review and expedite major water supply and infrastructure projects aimed at resolving Karachi’s chronic water scarcity and associated challenges.

“This is a decisive step toward sustainable water security for the city, reflecting the government’s commitment to fulfilling citizens’ needs through strategic infrastructure investments,” Mr Shah stated.

The CM noted that the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Project (K-IV) will deliver 260 million gallons per day of potable water from Keenjhar Lake to Karachi via an advanced pipeline system. The project, under WAPDA’s management since 2020, is progressing steadily.

During the briefing, the Chief Minister was informed that augmentation work within the city, such as pipe-laying along University Road to connect with the main K-IV line at Gul Bai from the Northern Bypass, is being fast-tracked. Three proposed reservoirs—R-1, R-2, and R-3—will be developed under the K-IV augmentation strategy to integrate new bulk water with the existing distribution network.

The meeting also highlighted progress on crucial power supply components, with contracts signed for the K-IV Grid Station and Transmission Line projects. These are essential for efficient and sustainable water pumping. The Sindh Cabinet has approved joint equity investment and plans for debt financing, demonstrating robust provincial and federal cooperation to overcome previous funding delays.

Urgent lining of this vital canal was discussed to safeguard K-IV’s water quota. The government emphasised mobilising resources during the limited construction window while the Kotri Barrage is closed in December. The 50.989 billion project, funded by federal and provincial governments, is expected to save 510 cusecs of water by preventing seepage.

To ensure critical maintenance, the Chief Minister authorised the release of Rs. 1.075 billion for accrued liabilities, securing the dam’s structural integrity and water supply to Karachi and Balochistan.

Emphasising a coordinated approach between WAPDA and Sindh Irrigation, the Chief Minister called for swift restoration of the RBOD drainage system’s flood damage to protect the environment and prevent further disasters from toxic water dumping.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister directed relevant departments to ensure timely financial releases and inter-agency cooperation to meet project deadlines. The meeting underscores a pivotal commitment to sustainable water security and strategic infrastructure for Karachi.

Minister Local Govt Nasir Shah, Minister P&D Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Local Govt Waseem Shamshad, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and others were present in the meeting.