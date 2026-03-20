Juma-tul-Wida prayers held amid tight security

RAWALPINDI, Mar 20 (APP): Juma-tul-Wida prayers were held across Rawalpindi on Friday under tight security and traffic arrangements, a police spokesman said.

Over 9,000 police officers and personnel were deployed at mosques and Imambargahs to ensure the safety of worshippers, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said. More than 150 officers were assigned specifically to manage traffic flow.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani directed senior officers to periodically check and brief duty staff. Entry to religious sites was allowed only after thorough body searches, while on-duty personnel remained alert and closely monitored the surroundings.

The CPO emphasised that officers were instructed to ensure security while treating worshippers courteously.

In view of the prevailing situation, joint special pickets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Police were established, with a heavy deployment of officers and personnel. Search, sweep and combing operations were conducted around sensitive locations.

CPO Hamdani said the Rawalpindi Police remained fully engaged in protecting citizens’ lives and property, utilising all available resources to maintain safety.