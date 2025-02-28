18.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, February 28, 2025
Domestic

JUIS leader Maulana Hamidul Haq targeted in suicide attack, five worshipers killed: IG KP

NOWSHERA, Feb 28 (APP):Inspector General Police KP, Zulfiqar Hameed Friday said that the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) Maulana Hamidul Haq was main target of the suicide attacker that killed at least five worshipers in Haqqani seminary blast during Friday prayer.
Talking to media, IGP KP said that the suicide blast occurred during Friday prayer at Jamia Haqqani Madrasha at Akora Khattak here.
He said that about five worshipers were martyred and 12 sustained injuries in the deadly suicide blast.
The religious seminary was badly damaged.
Maulana Hamidul Haq was along with other injured shifted to the hospital in precarious conditions.
