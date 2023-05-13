JUI urges party workers to join PDM’s protest in Islamabad

PESHAWAR, May 13 (APP):Provincial Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Ataur Rahman urged the party workers to join Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest in Islamabad on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at Mufti Mahmood Markaz here Saturday, Maulana Ataur Rehman directed the district level party heads to join them at Hakla interchange along with party’s flags at 10am.

Strongly condemning the damages of public and private properties by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers during protest on May 10, Maulana Ataur Rehman said that we had done 15 million marches, Independent March even breaking a pot cannot prove it.

He said that PTI has spread hatred against the military leadership in the protest.

Our leadership had earlier said that this is a sedition which cannot be called a political party, said Maulana Ataur Rehman.

Maulana raised a question that if Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan can be banned then they should be banned too.

He said that our leadership had appealed to the people to reach Islamabad on May 15 at 11am, adding preparation is going on in this regard.

Jamiat’s volunteer force Ansar-u-Islam, Jamiat Lawyers Forum and other subsidiary organizations have also been instructed to participate in an organized manner.

District organizations have been directed to bring workers in a systematic manner to remove the fear of mischief, said Maulana Ataur Rehman.

The workers have also been instructed to bring goods and edibles according to the weather, Ataur Rahman said and added, they will stay there till the final order and direction by the party leadership during protest.

APP/ash/

