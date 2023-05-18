JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address Pakistan’s challenges

PESHAWAR, May 18 (APP): The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Provincial Executive Committee meeting was held to address the complex political situation in the country, emphasizing the urgent need for consensus and unity to tackle the prevailing challenges on Thursday.



Amidst heightened political tensions and infighting, JUI-S and Difa-e-Pakistan Chairman Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani stressed the importance of a united front to steer the country through these troubled times.



He cautioned against violent actions disguised as protests, stating that such acts harmed the country and went against the principles of Islam, which promotes peace and security.



Appealing to all political parties, Maulana Haqqani urged to come together and formulate a national plan of action, aimed at overcoming the challenges faced by Pakistan.



He also expressed the readiness of JUI (S) to mediate and facilitate discussions from their political platform.



Addressing the upcoming elections, he announced the active participation of JUI (S) assuring that the party would field candidates across the country under its election symbol, emphasizing the importance of electoral alliances while preparing for the elections.



Maulana Haqqani instructed all district leaders of the provincial council to begin preparations for the forthcoming elections, with a focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



The meeting witnessed the participation of prominent figures from JUI (S), including the Provincial Amir Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatib, who pledged their commitment to ramp up party activities and prepare for the elections.



The Provincial General Secretary, Maulana Abdul Hai Haqqani, Provincial Deputy Amir Hafiz Abdul Rafi, and several other leaders were also present.



The gathering concluded with the decision to organize visits to all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, led by Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani and supervised by Provincial Amir Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatib. These visits aim at engaging with party workers, strengthen unity, and ensure comprehensive preparations for the upcoming elections.