JUI leader offers condolences to Afridi family

KOHAT, Jun 08 (APP): Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday visited the residence of the late former Senator Abbas Afridi in Azeem Bagh, Kohat, to offer condolences to his family.

He also met with Abbas Afridi’s father, Shamim Afridi, and other family members, expressing his sympathies on their loss.

During the visit, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman was accompanied by senior JUI officials, including Deputy General Secretary Imad Azam Advocate, Ameer JUI District Kohat Qari Sher Zaman, and other district leaders.

On this occasion, the delegation offered their condolences and prayers for the departed soul.