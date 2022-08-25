JUI-F workers asked to come forward to help flood-hit people

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Aug 25 (APP): Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked the Party workers at grassroots level to come forward and help rain and flood affected people.

“I ask all the organizations functioning under the auspices of the JUI-F at lower level to come forward and establish relief camps to mobilize philanthropists to arrange relief items where it was cash or other required items,” said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in a video message on Thursday.

While considering it a national and religious duty to help out flood victims in this difficult hour, he directed JUI-F workers to provide food, accommodation and shelter and other required relief items to the people in flood affected areas.

He also urged the nation to offer sincere repentance for the sins by which we have offended Allah Almighty to salvage from disasters.

He said that the government was striving and taking measures on its part for rescue and relief of flood affected people.

He said that steps were being taken to mobilize the world and arrange funds for relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people, but it was not advisable at all to sit with fingers crossed and wait for the government’s assistance to come in.

Similarly, ministers were also visiting their respective areas but they were overwhelmed by feelings of helplessness or powerlessness against widespread destruction all around. The administration seemed to be helpless and making calls, saying the situation had gone beyond human’s power or capacity.

He also appealed to workers at those districts where there was no flood to set up relief camps at their areas to provide cooked flood relief to flood-stricken people. He said that the flood affected people deserved to be helped in all respects as Allah will ask in this regard in the world hereafter.

“With a heavy heart I have to say that the rain spell continuing at the width and breadth of the country has now turned ferocious, causing devastating flash floods and the mighty flood torrents have inundated a big chunk of the country’s population,” he observed.

Of course, one could term it a natural calamity, but it could be staved off by turning to Allah Almighty to offer sincere and genuine repentance for our sins to seek His forgiveness, the JUI-F chief said.

APP/slm