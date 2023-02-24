JUI-F Sindh president calls on Governor

KARACHI, Feb 24 (APP):Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Sindh’s President Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro here on Friday called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House.

They discussed political situation of the province, rehabilitation of flood affectees and other issues of mutual interest.

The Governor said that all stakeholders could collectively make Sindh a prosperous province.

JUI-F’s provincial president said that the efforts of the Governor pertaining to the consultation with stakeholders would help resolve issues of the province.