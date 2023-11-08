Judicial academy hosts GBV training for court staff

PESHAWAR, Nov 08 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy hosted a two-day orientation session for court staff on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) here on Wednesday.

The Activity was conducted by UNDP Pakistan under the ‘Deliver Justice Project’ which is supported by the European Union and by UNDP, UN Women, and UNODC. Twenty- Five participants from the district of Peshawar attended the training.

Muhammad Shoaib, Director General (Acting) welcomed the participants in the inaugural session. He emphasized the important role played by court staff in the administration of justice. Ms. Caitlin Chittenden, Senior Rule of Law & Justice Reform Specialist, UNDP Pakistan highlighted the objectives of the training in her welcome note and thanked the Academy for support.

The objective of the training was to increase court staff’s awareness and knowledge of GBV, understanding of the challenges faced by GBV victims/survivors in access to justice, and to provide skills and tools to better support GBV victims and survivors.

The concluding ceremony was held on 7th November 2023. Mr. Faizanullah, class representative appreciated the efforts of the UNDP and the Academy for arranging the training on the subject. He recommended that training of court staff be conducted frequently.

The Director General thanked participants for their keen interest and enthusiasm in training. Later, participation certificates were distributed by Caitlin Chittenden, amongst the participants.