Journalist Zulf Pirzado remembered on 2nd death anniversary

KARACHI, Jan 28 (APP):Senior journalist and Karachi Press Club (KPC) member Zulf Pirzado was remembered with deep respect at a commemorative programme held at the KPC on Wednesday to mark his second death anniversary.

Speakers paid rich tribute to the late journalist for his lifelong services to journalism and his commitment to social justice.

The event was addressed by Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, Dr Jabbar Khatak, and the daughter of the deceased journalist, Virsa Pirzado.

The speakers described Zulf Pirzado as a professional, principled and dedicated journalist who consistently raised his voice for the betterment of society and the rights of common people.

Late Zulf Pirzado served as Deputy Editor of the Sindhi daily Awami Awaz. He passed away in January 2024.

Recalling his political struggle, speakers noted that Pirzado had been a political worker since his student days and was imprisoned during the dictatorial era of General Zia-ul-Haq due to his political beliefs. Despite his detention, he appeared in his ninth-grade examinations from Karachi Prison as a political prisoner.

KPC Vice President Irshad Khokhar, Mahesh Kumar, Abdullah Sarohi, Javed Mahar, Aijaz Mangi, Younis Mahar, Zulfiqar Wahoocho, Abida Ghanghro, Aamir Latif, Imtiaz Faran, Waris Raza and others also addressed the gathering and paid heartfelt tribute to the late journalist.