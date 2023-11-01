Journalist community serving the state with devotion:DPO

SARGODHA, Nov 01 (APP):District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran said on Wednesday that journalists were the back bone of the state as they perform their duties with dedication and devotion even in tough atmosphere in the region.

While talking to APP in connection with International day to end impunity for crimes against journalists,he said that journalists were striving hard to highlight the positive image of the state at national and international level.

Faisal Kamran said that it was foremost priority of state law enforcement institutions including Police to ensure the smooth security to journalists as they play their key role in identifying heinous crimes through their pen.

He further said that Sargodha police was committed to provide security to journalists.