Joint admission meeting brings new scholarships

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Jun 10 (APP):A joint meeting of the Admission Committees of the University of Gujrat (UOG) and the University of Rasul (Mandibahudin) was held at the UOG Hafiz Hayat Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq (TI).

The meeting reviewed measures to facilitate students and streamline the admission process for the upcoming academic session.

A key outcome was the announcement of several new scholarships for incoming students, aimed at enhancing access to quality higher education.

Dr Zahoor emphasized the significance of inter-institutional collaboration in promoting academic excellence and student welfare across the region.

Officials from both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation to strengthen the higher education sector in line with national objectives.