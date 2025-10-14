JKT inaugurates science, computer labs in two govt schools of Khanewal

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 14 (APP):Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT), inaugurated newly established Science and Modern Computer Laboratories at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kacha Khoh and Government Boys Model Higher Secondary School Khanewal.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Tareen emphasized the importance of adapting Pakistan’s education system to the rapidly changing global landscape. “The world is evolving at an unprecedented pace. This is the age of information technology, if we do not transform our educational model accordingly, we will be left far behind,” said Jahangir Khan Tareen. “Our goal is to equip our children with modern education so they can compete confidently on a global stage.”

He highlighted that TEF has already established TICER (Tareen Institute for Computer Education and Research) in Lodhran, where students are receiving advanced IT training.

“When we launched education projects in Lodhran through TEF, the district’s education ranking rose to number 2 and 3 across Punjab” he said, adding, “Pakistan has immense potential. We must provide greater opportunities for children in underdeveloped districts so they can realize their talents and shine like students of leading institutions such as Beaconhouse or City School.”

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Dr. Salma Suleman, praised the initiative, stating that TEF has established six Science and Computer Labs in government schools across the district. “We are deeply grateful to Jahangir Khan Tareen for his contribution and request him to extend this initiative to all schools of Khanewal,” she said. “We also plan to collaborate with TICER to introduce e-commerce and digital skills classes in local schools and begin training programs for teachers.”

Akbar Khan, Chief Executive Officer of TEF, noted that Jahangir Khan Tareen has invested billions of rupees in educational projects over the past 15 years. “In Khanewal alone, TEF has established six fully equipped Science and Computer Labs so far,” he shared. “A sum of PKR 100–110 million has been allocated for modern education facilities for the children of Khanewal district.”

The event was also attended by Chief Executive Officer (Education) Khanewal, Fayyaz Ahmed Sandhu, who appreciated TEF’s efforts to modernize public education.

To promote environmental awareness, Jahangir Khan Tareen and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman also planted trees at the Government Boys Model High School Khanewal as part of the ceremony.