JICA experts review progress on WASA project

FAISALABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) recently reviewed the progress of the Water Supply Capacity Improvement Project at the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad.

In a meeting on Monday, JICA experts provided updates to WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema on recent improvements in the water supply systems in Madina Town X-Block and Peoples’ Colony No.2. They highlighted key rehabilitation work completed to date and presented updates on the installation of smart meters in Gulistan Colony and G-Block, which are part of efforts to modernize consumer management and enhance operational accuracy.

The JICA team also introduced advanced equipment designed to detect leaks in water supply pipelines and discussed the implementation of modern gateway operations on overhead water tanks to prevent the wastage of drinking water.

During the meeting, Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema reaffirmed WASA’s full support for the JICA expert team to accelerate the Water Supply Sector Management Capacity Improvement Project, which aims to meet the future water needs of the city. He assured the JICA delegation that no administrative delays or obstacles would be allowed to hinder the project’s progress.

Cheema emphasized that the initiative would greatly enhance water supply services, operational facilities, customer functions, financial efficiency, and the overall business improvement plan of WASA. He also underscored the importance of fast-paced execution to ensure measurable results. He expressed appreciation for the technological advancements and expressed confidence that their integration would strengthen WASA’s service delivery across Faisalabad.